Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson not worried about goal drought

Kaizer Chiefs’ interim coach Cavin Johnson is not losing any sleep over his team’s bluntness in attack ahead of their Nedbank Cup last-32 clash this weekend. Chiefs have fallen on tough times in recent seasons as their trophy cabinet gathered nothing but dust for the last eight campaigns.

So, having missed out on the MTN8 and Carling Knockout already this season, while the DStv Premiership is out of reach, they want to save their season by winning the Nedbank Cup. But that’s easier said than done. Chiefs will open their Nedbank Cup campaign against first division outfit Milford FC at FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

History doesn’t back Chiefs to win easily, though, as they’ve struggled against the minnows, including losing to then-NFD side TS Galaxy in the 2019 final. Despite enjoying a purple patch and going five games unbeaten in the league, Chiefs have been poor up front, scoring only four times. Those goals were evenly spread across the first four matches as they won the first three by 1-0 scorelines before drawing the fourth one 1-1.

On their resumption of the league on Sunday, they drew 0-0 with Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium. It is his apparent Achilles heel – in an otherwise improved Chiefs team of late – yet Johnson is not worried about their struggles in front of goal ahead of the knockout tie. “No. I am not worried about anything. They must pick up their socks and score the goals,” said Johnson. And it is not because of lack of trying. Chiefs had seven shots on target against Royal AM but couldn’t make them count.