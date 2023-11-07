Five ways Cavin Johnson can get Kaizer Chiefs back on track

Kaizer Chiefs’ interim coach Cavin Johnson can focus his Soweto derby preparations around five key points, which should equip the team to produce a solid performance, starting with Cape Town Spurs in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday, writes IOL Sport’s Herman Gibbs. 1. No chief up front The team needs a leader up front, one that will trouble opposition defenders and free up fellow attackers to exploit weaknesses in the opposition defence.

The strikers in the squad, however, have not inspired confidence. After the club’s wise men recruited Jasond Gonzalez in August, he was destined to play a key role. After a couple of months, the Colombian has failed to make an impact. Perhaps Ranga Chivaviro can be given the task of leading the attack? He knows his way around the striking zone, as he proved during his time at Marumo Gallants.

2. Back this back four Once Johnson has decided on his defensive format, he needs to hand those players the responsibility. He’ll very likely settle for a four-man rearguard, and in that case, he should persevere with Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe. They have often played in the centre of defence and should be allowed to settle down as a pairing. If either of them show signs of weakness, Edmilson Dove is a good option on the bench.

Out on the flanks, Sifiso Hlanti and Reeve Frosler are excellent options, although the former is not always reliable. Hlanti offers counter-attacking options out wide, and Frosler is solid when dealing with attacks in his channel. 3. Oil the midfield machine The team’s engine room is badly in need of an overhaul. It is a matter of deciding what the players are best equipped to do. Yusuf Maart selects himself for the central midfield role, alongside Sibongiseni Mthethwa, who has proved a capable defensive midfielder.

Let the players know what is expected from them after they have been told what duties have been assigned to them. In a four-man midfield, Mduduzi Shabalala and Mduduzi Mdantsane are best placed for roles behind the attackers, and they must spearhead attacking forays on the flanks, before supplying goalmouth crosses.

4. Who is No 1? Of late, Brandon Petersen has been the preferred goalkeeper and occasionally the veteran Itumeleng Khune has made the run-on XI. Petersen has made a few costly errors, but at times he has been brilliant. Khune is a strong leader on the field of play and remains one of the best distributors in the domestic arena. At this rate, Petersen is the best option, and the technical staff need to work on his confidence.