Antoine Griezmann announces birth of third child, all three born on April 8

MADRID – Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann announced on Thursday the birth of his daughter, Alba, on April 8, the same date as his other two children.

Griezmann's three children – Mia, Amaro and now Alba – have all been born on the same day, with Mia born in 2016 and Amaro three years later.

The French striker is expected to return to Barca training on Friday, ahead of Saturday's Clasico against Real Madrid in La Liga.

🍼 Alba Griezmann 8 avril 2021 à 10h24. ❤️ — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) April 8, 2021

AFP