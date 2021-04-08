SportSoccerLa Liga
FILE - Barcelona’s French forward Antoine Griezmann. Photo: Franck Fife/AFP
FILE - Barcelona’s French forward Antoine Griezmann. Photo: Franck Fife/AFP

Antoine Griezmann announces birth of third child, all three born on April 8

By AFP Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

MADRID – Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann announced on Thursday the birth of his daughter, Alba, on April 8, the same date as his other two children.

Griezmann's three children – Mia, Amaro and now Alba – have all been born on the same day, with Mia born in 2016 and Amaro three years later.

The French striker is expected to return to Barca training on Friday, ahead of Saturday's Clasico against Real Madrid in La Liga.

AFP

Share this article:

Related Articles