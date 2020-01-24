La Liga giants Atletico Madrid suffered a shock 2-1 extra-time defeat in the Copa del Rey to third-tier side Cultural Leonesa whose upset victory secured a place in the last 16 on Thursday.Photo: Reuters

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid suffered a shock 2-1 extra-time defeat in the Copa del Rey to third-tier side Cultural Leonesa whose upset victory secured a place in the last 16 on Thursday. A late equaliser from Cultural's Julen Castaneda cancelled out Angel Correa's opener for Atleti before the extra period saw dramatic scenes when Sergio Benito volleyed the winner.

Vitolo missed the best opening of the first period for the away side, poking wide from Joao Felix's through ball. But Correa made no mistake just past the hour mark when he latched onto the Portugal forward's flick to put Atletico ahead.

The visitors pressed for a second and Cultural were indebted to goalkeeper Lucas Giffard for keeping them in the game with a string of fine saves before Castaneda smashed home an equaliser six minutes from time to send the game into extra time.

The Reino de Leon stadium was then sent into delirium as Benito volleyed the ball in at the far post after 108 minutes to ensure the Segunda B outfit of a place in Friday's draw.