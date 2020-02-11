Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday that surgery carried out on Ousmane Dembele will keep him out for long enough for the club to be given special dispensation to sign a replacement. Photo: Reuters

BARCELONA – Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday that surgery carried out on Ousmane Dembele will keep him out for long enough for the club to be given special dispensation to sign a replacement. A statement issued by the club confirmed that Dembele had been satisfactorily operated on, on Tuesday, by Doctor Lasse Lempainen in Finland.

The statement said that the surgery "on the tendon next to the hamstring of his right leg" will require a recuperation period of "approximately six months."

This is more than the five months necessary to justify being given permission to to sign a player to replace the France winger.

If the league's independent panel of doctors ratifies the medical report Barcelona will be able to sign a player as long as he is either out of contract or currently playing in Spain.