Barcelona FC name acting president after Bartomeu resignation

BARCELONA - Barcelona named Carles Tusquets as their acting president on Wednesday, a day after Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned in order to avoid facing a vote of no confidence.

Barca said in a statement that Tusquets, the chairman of the club's economic commission, would lead the acting board of directors, comprising seven other people, until a new president and board is elected.

The acting board has the same functions as an executive board but is limited to only making decisions "that are necessary and fundamental to carrying out the club's normal activities and protecting its interests", said the statement.

The board's main objective is to organise elections within the next three months, meaning the next one must be held before the initial date of March 2021 which Bartomeu had set in August.

Seven people have announced their intention to run for president, including Joan Laporta, who led the club between 2003 and 2010 and oversaw two Champions League title wins, and Victor Font, who has pledged to appoint club great Xavi Hernandez as coach.