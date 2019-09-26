The Spanish champions paid Antoine Griezmann's 120 million euro release clause in July but were found to have negotiated with Griezmann without Atletico's permission beforehand. Photo: Joan Monfort/AP Photo

BARCELONA – Barcelona were fined only 300 euros (329 dollars) by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) on Thursday after being found to have broken rules during the pursuit of former Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann. The Spanish champions paid Griezmann's 120 million euro release clause in July but were found to have negotiated with Griezmann without Atletico's permission beforehand.

Atletico demanded Barcelona pay the 80 million euros difference between his initial 200 million euro buyout clause and the 120 million euros figure it dropped to on July 1.

Griezmann was absolved of any responsibility in the case by the RFEF, who acknowledged in a statement that the minuscule fine would not persuade other clubs to act differently in the future.

The RFEF said Barcelona had held talks with Griezmann but could not prove a contract had been signed.