Barcelona's Gerard Pique announces retirement after decorated career

"Saturday's match (against Almeria) will be my last at the Camp Nou," the 35-year-old posted on Twitter.

The veteran defender bows out with three Champions League titles for his childhood club and the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 with Spain.

"I wanted to tell you that I've decided the moment has come to end this journey," he said in a video clip of the star watching images of himself as a small boy wearing the Barcelona shirt, or chasing after autographs.

"There's no other team after Barca.

"I'm going to become a super fan, I'll be supporting the team and pass on my love for Barca to my son."