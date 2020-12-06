Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele injures hamstring again

BARCELONA – Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out of Tuesday’s Champions League home game against Juventus due to a hamstring injury, the La Liga club said on Sunday.

Barcelona did not indicate how long the France international, who came on as a substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat in Cadiz, would be sidelined.

“Tests on Sunday morning, December 6, have shown that first-team player Ousmane Dembele has a hamstring elongation,” Barcelona said in a statement.

“He will therefore not be considered for selection and the evolution of the injury will determine his availability.”

The 23-year-old, who missed most of the 2019-20 campaign with a hamstring problem, has scored four goals in 12 appearances for Barcelona this season, including three in the Champions League.