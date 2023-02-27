Madrid — Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, the Spanish club said on Monday, with the Polish striker set to miss their Copa del Rey tie against Real Madrid this week.

Lewandowski, who is the club's top scorer this season with 25 goals in all competitions, played 90 minutes in the LaLiga leaders' 1-0 loss at Almeria on Sunday as well as their Europa League play-off loss to Manchester United last week.