Can't win UCL with the way we have been playing, says Messi

BARCELONA - Barcelona forward Lionel Messi believes it is not possible for them to win Europe's top-tier tournament UEFA Champions League if they continue to play in the same manner as they have been doing recently.



The UCL currently stands suspended as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus pandemic and even if the tournament returns this summer, Barcelona aren't well-equipped tactically to win it according to Messi.



Barcelona, under new manager Quique Serien, are currently at the top of LaLiga but Messi believes the current system is not capable of helping them win the Champions League.



"What I think is that coach misunderstood what I said. What I said is that playing as we had been playing the last games before the break, it seemed clear that we weren't enough to win the Champions League," Messi told Spanish outlet SPORT.



"I never doubted the squad we have and I have no doubt that you can win all that remain, but not by playing in the way we were playing.



"Now, everyone has their opinion and they are all very respectable. Mine is based on the fact that I was lucky to play the Champions League every year and I know that it is not possible to win it by playing as we have been playing," he added.



Messi has so far helped Barcelona win four European crowns and this season, they reached the round of 16 where they drew the first leg 1-1 against Napoli before the season was suspended.



IANS