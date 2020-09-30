Dembele has to fight for Barca starting role, says Koeman

BARCELONA - Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has said that Ousmane Dembele is no longer a guaranteed starter in his team due to the emergence of Ansu Fati but said it was up to the French winger to decide whether or not he wishes to stay or move away from the Camp Nou.

Dembele was linked with a move to Manchester United among other clubs on Wednesday, with the transfer window shutting on October 5.

The French forward signed for Barca for €105 million ($122.92 million) plus variables in 2017 but has been limited to 35 La Liga starts due to a series of injuries, including two operations to treat a ruptured hamstring.

"It's down to the club and player, as long as the player is with us I'm going to count on him," Koeman told a news conference ahead of Barca's trip to Celta Vigo in La Liga on Thursday.

"He didn't start the first game because there are other players and he has to wait for his turn to play. But he got on the pitch in the second half, he's improved physically recently, he has trained well that shows that I count on him."