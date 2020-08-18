Dutch coach Ronald Koeman has exit clause if Barcelona call

AMSTERDAM - Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman is expected to conclude negotiations on a three-year contract to manage Barcelona, Dutch media reported on Tuesday.

Koeman has a clause in his deal with the Dutch football association KNVB which allows him to break his contract if he receives an offer from Barcelona, the club he played for and began his coaching career with as assistant to Louis van Gaal.

The 57-year-old has made no secret of the fact Barcelona would be a dream job and Dutch media said Koeman felt it was “now or never” to accept an offer from the Catalan giants.

His decision was made easier by uncertainty over the future of international football amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Nations League matches next month under threat from an upsurge in new Covid-19 infections across Europe, plus the postponement of the European Championship to next year.

Quique Setien was fired as Barcelona coach on Monday after they were humbled 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.