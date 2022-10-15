El Clásico, the most-watched club match in world football, set for Santiago Bernabéu

Cape Town — El Clásico, the most iconic football match on the planet, is back. Real Madrid host FC Barcelona on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu in one of the most hotly anticipated clashes in recent years, with the sides unbeaten in domestic football so far this season and sitting jointly on top of the LaLiga Santander table. Just nine games into the Spanish league season, this weekend’s El Clásico is already a can’t-miss fixture and a six-pointer in the title race.

Befitting the most-watched club match in world football with a potential global audience of 650 million, the game will have unprecedented global visibility thanks to a plethora of LaLiga activations in the days leading up to the game, as well as a host of large-scale matchday events. There will be special match broadcasts designed to bring the excitement and passion of LaLiga directly to football fans all over the world. From Europe to Asia, Africa, North and South America, and Australia – in total, LaLiga has organised 108 activations in 52 countries on five continents around the world, including 17 with both global and local partners.

Over 10 000 fans are expected to attend in-person events such as public viewings and watch parties on match day, while thousands more will take part in activations such as special exhibitions, fan tournaments, and social media competitions. The first El Clásico of the LaLiga season will leave its mark on some of the most iconic settings in the world. A special El Clásico brand campaign has taken over New York City’s Times Square as part of local broadcaster ESPN’s unprecedented coverage of the fixture, for example, as well as the LA Live entertainment complex in downtown Los Angeles. El Clásico activations will also place fans in all four corners of the world directly at the centre of the action, showcasing LaLiga’s truly global reach.

Special watch parties in established football markets such as India (where 2 000 fans and 200 VIP guests will live every moment of the match in Mumbai), Brazil and the United Kingdom will be accompanied by activations as varied in format, theme and location as watch parties in Armenia, Finland and Paraguay, and a meet-and-greet with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona legend and former national team coach Luis Milla in Indonesia. There will be a seven-a-side tournament for over 600 players in Vietnam; an exhibition in Thailand promoting the match and LaLiga Pass, the revolutionary new OTT offering complete and season-long LaLiga coverage; and a score prediction event with MotoGP racers in Australia. In addition, there is a far-reaching digital promotional campaign offering fans in Nigeria a VIP El Clásico experience on the day.

Emphasis has also been placed on the Middle East and North Africa ahead of the game, and many special events and campaigns have been organised across the region. The Jordanian capital Amman will host an open-air watch party in collaboration with a new local partner, while over 500 fans in Egypt will be able to enjoy a public viewing complete with influencers and food trucks. Watch parties will also be held across Morocco in Rabat and Casablanca, and similar events will take place in Dubai, Doha and Istanbul, together with local supporter groups from both sides of the El Clásico rivalry.

This season’s unique El Clásico experience will also extend to the television broadcast, especially in India, where the match will be available not only on the free-to-air channel SPORTS 18 KHEL, but also on JioCinema, an all-new and free OTT, in an unprecedented four local languages (English, Hindi, Bengali and Malayam), to bring the match to as many fans as possible across the country. LaLiga’s accounts across 24 social media platforms will also be offering extensive and exclusive El Clásico content in 20 different languages in the days leading up to the match, as well as providing key pre-match coverage in the hours leading up to kick-off to over 160 million followers across the world. Sunday’s El Clásico promises to be one of the most unpredictable and highly anticipated clashes between these two sides in years.

And, as always, the stars of world football will be on show. The 2022 Ballon d’Or favourite Karim Benzema will lead the line for Real Madrid, supplied by 2018 winner Luka Modric and Vini Jr, perhaps the most exciting wide player in world football over the past year. FC Barcelona also have a star-studded squad. The likes of free-scoring Robert Lewandowski, 2021 Golden Boy Pedri, and a reborn Ousmane Dembele will see the league leaders head to the Santiago Bernabéu hopeful of stunning the home fans, just as they did on their last visit: a 4-0 win back in March. Whoever comes out on top, football fans around the world are in for a real treat.