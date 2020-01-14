Ernesto Valverde said a personal goodbye to Barcelona supporters with a message on the club's website on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

BARCELONA - Ernesto Valverde said a personal goodbye to Barcelona supporters with a message on the club's website on Tuesday. Valverde was sacked on Monday night after two and a half years at the club.

"During this time I have had very happy times celebrating victories and titles, but also hard and difficult times," he said.

"Above all, I want to highlight the experience and the affection I felt from the fans during this period of my career."

Turning his attention to the playing staff he added: "Of course, I would also like to thank the players for all the hard work and effort that has allowed us to win four trophies together.