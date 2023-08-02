Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, August 2, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves formally indicted for sexual assault after months in Spanish jail

Former Barcelona and Brazil defender Dani Alves has formally been indicted on charges of sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub

Former Barcelona and Brazil defender Dani Alves has formally been indicted on charges of sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub. Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP

Published 4h ago

Share

Former Barcelona and Brazil defender Dani Alves was formally indicted on Wednesday on charges of sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December, and his lawyer said the player would not slow the process down by appealing against the indictment.

The judge said she had found evidence of wrongdoing by the 40-year-old player, who says he had consensual sex with his accuser.

Alves was arrested on January 20 and has been held in a prison outside Barcelona without bail. If found guilty he could face a prison sentence of four to 15 years.

"Dani Alves is upset with the narrative of the facts ... he disagrees with it," Alves' lawyer Cristobal Martell told reporters minutes after his client appeared before the Barcelona court.

"He has also said that he will not appeal due to his desire to expedite the judicial process," Martell added.

The prosecution must now submit formal charges to the court, while the defence will present its allegations in writing. After that, a date for the start of a trial will be set.

Reuters

Related Topics:

FC BarcelonaLa LigaSoccer