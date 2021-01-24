Frenkie de Jong leads Barca to Elche win without Lionel Messi

ELCHE – Barcelona overcame the absence of a suspended Lionel Messi to earn a 2-0 win away to struggling Elche in La Liga on Sunday thanks to goals late in each half from midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Riqui Puig.

Barca went ahead in the 39th minute with what looked to be an own goal from Elche's Diego Gonzalez but Dutchman De Jong sprinted to get the final touch just before the ball crossed the line.

Elche winger Emiliano Rigoni missed a great chance to level for the home side in the second half but was denied by yet another heroic save from Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The Catalans struggled to find a second to ease their nerves until substitute Puig headed in a cross from De Jong in the 89th minute to score his first La Liga goal and clinch a fourth consecutive win for Barca, who are third in the table.

Reuters