Joan Laporta wants Cristiano Ronaldo at Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi

CAPE TOWN – Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly doing his best to throw a spanner in Cristiano Ronaldo’s fairytale return to Manchester United. According to reports, Laporta is keen to bring the Portuguese supestar to the club and partner him up with Lionel Messi for what could be a formidable attacking duo.

Spanish outlet AS reports that Laporta dreams of bringing Messi and Ronaldo together at Barça. “Alongside his closest aides, Laporta began to map out a move that would go down in footballing history: fielding a team boasting the two stars who have dominated the men’s game for the past decade and more,” the report claims. “As part of Laporta’s bold plan, Barça would offer two players to Juventus, with Antoine Griezmann, Sergi Roberto and Philippe Coutinho thought to be among those in contention to go to Turin.”