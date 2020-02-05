He spoke to Independent Media while attending the launch of the World Football Summit at the Moses Mabhida Stadium yesterday. The summit will take place at the Durban International Convention Centre on March 17 and 18.
The who’s who of football will grace the global event. Speakers such as Bafana Bafana legends Benni McCarthy and Sibusiso Zuma will be guest speakers during the conference. Explaining why the Spanish league is among the best in the world, Pelegrin said that La Liga never stops looking at modern ways of improving the game.
“The solid foundation that we’ve laid on and off the field is what makes La Liga a success. It is all about hard work, learning new trends of modern football and always striving to improve the best possible way we can,” Pelegrin explained.
Teams from La Liga have dominated continental competitions in Europe for the past decade. They have also entrenched their dominance in the awards for the best men’s player in the world. La Liga also attracts star players from all corners of the planet. Among the recent big names include Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved from Real Madrid to Juventus in 2018 after spending nine years in Spain, Lionel Messi and Eden Hazard. That’s how big the league has grown over the past decade.