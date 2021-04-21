Lawyer says Christoph Metzelder 'knows what he's done' ahead of child pornography trial

BERLIN – The lawyer for Christoph Metzelder said on Wednesday the former Germany and Real Madrid defender will "face his responsibilities" when he goes on trial next week accused of distributing child pornography.

The 2002 World Cup finalist stands trial in Duesseldorf on April 29.

He is alleged to have used sent pornographic photos of children via WhatsApp to a woman in Hamburg.

"He knows what he has done," Metzelder's legal representative Ulrich Sommer told broadcaster RTL.

"He also knows that it can be called a mistake and he knows that he has to face up to his responsibilities."

The 40-year-old had been working as a pundit for Sky Sports Germany until he came under investigation in September 2019.

Sommer said Metzelder is in therapy, to help him address "certain issues such as sexuality or dealing with women in certain situations".

The Cologne lawyer said the former centre-back is "shocked at himself for having had this kind of double life," but insisted his client is "obviously not" a paedophile.

Metzelder started in the finals of both the 2002 World Cup and Euro 2008, going on to make 47 appearances for Germany.

Metzelder played for major clubs such as Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in a career spanning 15 years.

He retired from football in 2014 and since 2006, Metzelder has run a foundation in his own name to support socially disadvantaged children across Germany.

