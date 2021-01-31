Luis Suarez double gives Atletico 10-point lead

CADIZ – Atletico Madrid marched 10 points clear at the top of La Liga by beating Cadiz 4-2 away in an action-packed game on Sunday with the help of two goals from the league's top scorer Luis Suarez.

Luis Suarez gave Atletico the lead in the 28th minute with a curling free kick which was cancelled out by Cadiz forward Alvaro Negredo seven minutes later before Saul Niguez restored the visitors' advantage moments before the break.

Cadiz had a strong penalty claim turned down on the stroke of halftime when Atletico's Koke blocked the ball with his hand while on the ground but Atleti got a spot kick just after the break which Suarez converted for his 14th goal of the season.

Negredo reduced the deficit to one goal with a scrappy strike in the 71st and Atletico were pegged back in their area for a long spell before Koke struck in the 88th to clinch an eighth consecutive league victory for Diego Simeone's side.

Reuters