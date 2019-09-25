BARCELONA – Barcelona defender Gerard Pique blamed the club's pre-season trips to the United States and Japan for their shaky start to the season.
The Catalans narrowly beat Villarreal 2-1 on Tuesday to provisionally move up to fourth in La Liga with 10 points from six games.
Barcelona have not won away from home all season and failed to keep a clean sheet in the league.
"We have not been able to train a lot, we have had many trips and it shows, there are players who are still not in form, others who have (injury) discomfort," Pique told reporters.
"The pre-season we had has not helped us, but this is Barca and there are no excuses."