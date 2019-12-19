'El Clasico' may have finished goalless, but Real Madrid were left emboldened by their superb performance at Barcelona and will hope to build on the momentum when they host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday in their final La Liga game of 2019.
Zinedine Zidane's side became the first team to take points off Barca at the Camp Nou this season but were left feeling short changed by the draw after dominating the play and having two strong penalty appeals turned down.
Real are now unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions and have come into their own against the toughest opponents, with Wednesday's performance ranking alongside their 2-2 draw with Paris St Germain as their best of the season.
"We are in great form and we are also in good shape physically. It's a shame that the year is about to end, we would like it to not stop," said Real captain Sergio Ramos.
Barca, meanwhile, gave an uncharacteristically shy account of themselves and the onus will be on them to produce an emphatic response at home to Alaves on Saturday after a match which has further harmed coach Ernesto Valverde's reputation.