Real Madrid agree deal to sign 16-year-old Brazilian prodigy Endrick

Madrid — Real Madrid have reached an agreement to sign Brazilian teenager Endrick from Palmeiras, the teams announced on Thursday, beating a host of leading European clubs linked to the prodigy.

The 16-year-old striker will join the European and La Liga champions in July 2024, due to world soccer governing body Fifa’s rules prohibiting underage players from playing abroad.

Real have reportedly trumped several top clubs, including Paris St-Germain, Chelsea, Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United, who were chasing the young prospect.

Palmeiras and Real did not provide any details of the deal, but Brazilian media group Globo said the transfer would be worth 70 million euros, the second biggest in the history of the Brazilian championship only behind the reported 88 million euros Barcelona paid for Neymar in 2013.

"I want to thank Palmeiras for offering me everything necessary to become what I am today, for helping me to accomplish several of my dreams and for respecting my desire and that of my family to make another dream come true," Endrick said in an official statement published on the Palmeiras website.