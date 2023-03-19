Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, March 19, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez snubs Barcelona Clasico amid tensions

Spanish newspaper AS reported it is the first Clasico at Camp Nou that Perez has not attended ‘in 20 years’

FILE - Spanish newspaper AS reported it is the first Clasico at Camp Nou that Perez has not attended ‘in 20 years’. Photo: Juan Medina/Reuters

Published 1h ago

Share

Barcelona — Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will not travel to Camp Nou to watch the Clasico in La Liga on Sunday, a Barcelona club source told AFP.

The Catalans will not hold a traditional pre-game lunch between directors of both clubs either, the same source confirmed.

Tensions between the clubs have risen in the past week because of the corruption charge levelled at Barcelona by Spanish prosecutors for paying a former refereeing chief €7.3million between 2001 and 2018.

Real confirmed last weekend they would appear in the case as an "injured party" to defend their interests, once proceedings move forward.

Barcelona host Real Madrid looking to increase their nine-point advantage on their rivals at the top of La Liga, which they are aiming to win for the first time since 2019.

More on this

Spanish newspaper AS reported it is the first Clasico at Camp Nou that Perez has not attended "in 20 years".

Relations between the two rival clubs seemed to be improving of late, as they looked to launch a European Super League project together in 2021 and remain set on the idea.

AFP

Related Topics:

Real Madrid CFFC BarcelonaLa LigaSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP