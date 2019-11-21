MADRID – Second-placed Real Madrid host Real Sociedad on Saturday hoping their decision to loan Martin Odegaard to their fellow high-flyers will not come back to haunt them.
Odegaard joined Real at 16 in 2015, making just one appearance for the first team before embarking on a series of loans, first in the Netherlands and now in the Basque Country, where he is due to stay for another season.
The forward has been in fine form, scoring two and setting up three, as Sociedad have made a brilliant start to coach Imanol Alguacil’s first full season at the helm. They sit two points behind Real with 23 from their 13 games.
“It’s a special game for me,” Odegaard said. “But truth be told, it doesn’t matter if it’s against Madrid or any other side, all I want to do is play.
“I think that we’ve made a good start to the season. We’re up towards the top, which is where we want to be, and I’m happy with how I’m playing too.