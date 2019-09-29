MADRID – Real Madrid's goalless draw with Atletico Madrid on Saturday in La Liga was not an entertaining spectacle but it proved Zinedine Zidane's side are heading in the right direction.
After conceding in each of their first five matches in all competitions, drawing with Valladolid and Villarreal in La Liga and suffering a 3-0 thrashing by Paris St. Germain in the Champions League, Spanish media said Real Madrid were in crisis.
However wins over Sevilla and Osasuna and the derby draw at the Wanda Metropolitano have left Madrid top of the table with 15 points from seven matches.
The stalemate with Atletico meant that for the first time in either of Zidane's eras at the club, Madrid have kept three consecutive clean sheets in the league.
"We've been working on (defending), to be more solid," Madrid captain Sergio Ramos told Movistar.