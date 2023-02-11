Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, February 11, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Robert Lewandowski has brought winning mentality to Barca — Xavi

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski

FILE - Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski. Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP

Published 3h ago

Share

Barcelona — Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez hailed striker Robert Lewandowski for helping change the mindset at the club.

The Catalans are eight points clear of rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and beat Los Blancos in Saudi Arabia to win the Spanish Super Cup in January.

Story continues below Advertisement

Last season, Barcelona failed to win a trophy but the mood changed in the summer when the club brought in several players, including former Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski.

"Lewandowski is accustomed to winning titles with Bayern.H e had brought us that winning mentality, that of a champion," Xavi told reporters Saturday.

"In his head, defeat is not an option."

More on this

The 34-year-old Polish international has scored 23 goals in 26 games this season for Barca.

Barcelona can extend their lead on Madrid if they win at Villarreal on Sunday, before Carlo Ancelotti's side face Elche midweek, due to their participation in the Club World Cup.

"Each game is key and more so at this stage of the season," added Xavi.

Story continues below Advertisement

"We are eight points clear, tomorrow we could make that 11."

AFP

Related Topics:

FC BarcelonaRobert LewandowskiLa LigaSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP