The Catalans are eight points clear of rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga and beat Los Blancos in Saudi Arabia to win the Spanish Super Cup in January.

Barcelona — Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez hailed striker Robert Lewandowski for helping change the mindset at the club.

Last season, Barcelona failed to win a trophy but the mood changed in the summer when the club brought in several players, including former Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski.

"Lewandowski is accustomed to winning titles with Bayern.H e had brought us that winning mentality, that of a champion," Xavi told reporters Saturday.

"In his head, defeat is not an option."