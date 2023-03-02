Ronaldinho’s son Joao Mendes joins Barca U-19s

Barcelona — Barcelona have signed the son of their former Brazilian star Ronaldinho for their under-19 team, the Catalan club announced on Thursday. Striker Joao Mendes, 18, has joined the club’s youth system 15 years after his father departed Camp Nou.

Ronaldinho, widely adored for his attacking talent and skill, joined Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain in 2003, a year after winning the World Cup with Brazil. The forward won two La Liga titles and the 2006 Champions League at Barcelona, before leaving to join Italian side AC Milan in 2008. Mendes trained with Brazilian side Cruzeiro’s youth teams until last year, when he rescinded his contract.