Atletico Madrid's new signing soccer player Joao Felix says he doesn't care that he is being compared to Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

BARCELONA – Atletico Madrid's new signing Joao Felix shrugged off comparisons with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo when he was presented at a press conference on Monday. Spanish media have reported that Atletico Madrid paid just over the player's 120-million-euro (135-million-dollar) release clause making him the most expensive signing in their history.

"I don't pay any attention to that. I am just here to work and help," said the 19-year-old.

Asked if he could emulate Portugal's most famous export to La Liga, the former Benfica player said: "Cristiano [Ronaldo] is a great player, the best right now and perhaps the best ever.

"He has spoken a lot about Madrid to me, saying that he likes it a lot.

"I am here to write my own story and to be remembered as Joao Felix. Cristiano is Cristiano and I am Joao Felix."

Atletico Madrid have given him the number seven shirt previously worn by Antoine Griezmann who is expected to complete a move to Barcelona this week.

