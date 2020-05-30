Spanish football to resume on 11 June

BARCELONA - Spain's La Liga will resume play with a local derby between Sevilla FC and Real Betis on June 11, the Spanish government's top sports council agreed with the football association and the league on Friday. This confirmed earlier remarks by La Liga President Javier Tebas. The Spanish government has allowed football to restart from June 8. There are still 11 game days remaining in the championship, which has been interrupted since March 10. They are to be completed in seven weeks by July 26, if possible, though a concrete schedule still has to be worked out.

The new 2020/21 season in the Primera Division will start on September 12, Tebas confirmed this in an interview with the Spanish sports newspaper Marca.

Speaking on a Marca forum on Friday, Tebas said he was thankful Spanish football did not follow France in cancelling its season.

Tebas said: "Look at the French League, they made a very hasty decision. For us something like that would have been a catastrophe."

"We have to continue on the path of work that we have started and that has placed us a little behind the Bundesliga and close to the Premier League."

In France last month the government outlawed professional sport until August 31 which forced Ligue 1 and other divisions to abandon their seasons. The German Bundesliga restarted on May 16 and England's Premier League wants to resume play June 17.

The regions of Barcelona and Madrid are currently in phase one of Spain's lockdown de-escalation and they need government approval to move to phase two which will allow live competitive professional sport to resume.

"We will begin [the remainder of this season], God willing, on June 11," Tebas said.

"Let's hope that Madrid and Barcelona go to phase two which allow things to progress, he added. "There are more than 130 La Liga people working so that everything can be done, in a new way: travel, organization, everything."

"We are ready and the important thing will be the day we finish the competition. The next one will start on September 12."

dpa