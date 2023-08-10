Thibaut Courtois’ season-long injury opens the door for David de Gea to join Real Madrid

According to reports, Courtois’ injury may finally open the door for the Spanish international to join Madrid. YouTube page madridistaReal report that De Gea could join the club for free. De Gea, once described as “Iker Casillas’ heir”, was close to completing a move to Real in 2015, but the move was famously scuppered by a broken fax machine, which left the two clubs unable to exchange vital documents as the transfer deadline loomed. After the deal fell through in 2015, De Gea went on to spend another eight years at United, cementing his place as one of the greatest goalkeepers to ever play for the club.

His time at Old Trafford came to an end two months ago, with a number of high profile errors said to have pushed the club’s hand in looking for a replacement. Cameroon international Andre Onana joined the club from Inter Milan in the off-season.