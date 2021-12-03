Travel restrictions force the postponement of LaLiga Camps in Cape Town

Cape Town - The LaLiga Camps Cape Town have been postponed because of new developments around the global pandemic and travel restrictions imposed on South Africa. The week-long LaLiga Camps in partnership with the international youth football tournament Ibercup were due to start on Monday at the Hout Bay United Football Club.

International partners LaLiga and Ibercup say they were left with no further option but to postpone the camps. LaLiga’s leading UEFA Pro Licenced coaches, who were to conduct the camps, were unable to fly to South Africa. “It is disappointing that we have to postpone the LaLiga Camps in Cape Town. It is a decision taken due to the current COVID situation globally, and one taken with the safety and well-being of all participants in mind," said LaLiga Southern Africa Managing Director, Marcos Pelegrin. "Our LaLiga coaches are unable to travel to South Africa from Spain now. In the wake of rising COVID infection numbers globally, we have decided that it is in the best interests of everyone to postpone the Camps.

The Ibercup International Tournament will attract teams from all over the globe for the event in Gauteng in 2022. Photo: Supplied "We apologise sincerely for any inconvenience and will keep everyone informed of the new dates for the Camps, once it is safe for us to host them.” Michael Bender CEO of Ibercup South Africa said the plan is to stage the camps early next year (2022). “Whilst we tried everything in our power to facilitate the camp, the reality is we have to consider the health of every individual who participates in the camp and we were left with no option but to postpone," said Bender.

"To say we are disappointed is an understatement, but we assure every player and coach that LaLiga and Ibercup will honour their commitment to providing you with the full training camp as soon as this has passed. "Furthermore, the Ibercup organisation will include additional bonuses for the registered players, and we will honour the opportunity for potential talent to experience an overseas trip with one of the clubs should they meet the criteria. "We are in the final planning stages, and all indications are the camps will take place in early 2022. Formal communication will be sent to everyone soon."