Tuesday, September 5, 2023

WATCH: Getafe continue to hype up Manchester United’s abuse accused Mason Greenwood despite fan backlash

Mason Greenwood pictured in action for Manchester United

FILE - Mason Greenwood pictured in action for Manchester United. The forward has started his new life at Getafe after joining the Spanish club on loan until the end of the season. Photo: Ian Walton/Reuters

Published 2h ago

Share

Controversial Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood began life at Spanish club Getafe this week after completing a loan move on transfer deadline day.

Getafe posted a number of videos on their X — formely known as Twitter — page showing the one-time England international taking part in some drills with his new teammates.

The club have come under some criticism for their decision to sign Greenwood on a season-long loan, and have faced a continuous backlash from fans as they continue to hype up their new man on social media.

Last month, Manchester United announced the academy graduate would not be reintegrated back into the squad, and would instead continue his career away from the club.

Greenwood was arrested early last year and charged with attempted rape and assault after a woman posted videos and images on social media alleging he had abused her. The footballer was subsequently charged by the court, but those were later dropped earlier this year.

Speaking about the club’s decision to sign Greenwood, Getafe head coach Jose Bordelas said: “It is too delicate a situation to trivialise this issue. Everybody knows what happened, the appropriate measures were taken.

“Obviously we can only talk about football, about other issues, I think, that the people and the relevant systems did what they had to do, and everybody knows how it ended — without a condemnatory sentence.

"He's a footballer of the highest level, who comes to Getafe with enormous hope. We are going to help him to recover his best level."

Greenwood could make his Getafe debut after the international break in two weeks when they take on Osasuna at home.

IOL Sport

