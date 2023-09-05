Controversial Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood began life at Spanish club Getafe this week after completing a loan move on transfer deadline day. Getafe posted a number of videos on their X — formely known as Twitter — page showing the one-time England international taking part in some drills with his new teammates.

⚡️@masongreenwood pic.twitter.com/zMVz8j2jNe — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) September 5, 2023 The club have come under some criticism for their decision to sign Greenwood on a season-long loan, and have faced a continuous backlash from fans as they continue to hype up their new man on social media. Last month, Manchester United announced the academy graduate would not be reintegrated back into the squad, and would instead continue his career away from the club.

Greenwood was arrested early last year and charged with attempted rape and assault after a woman posted videos and images on social media alleging he had abused her. The footballer was subsequently charged by the court, but those were later dropped earlier this year. Speaking about the club’s decision to sign Greenwood, Getafe head coach Jose Bordelas said: “It is too delicate a situation to trivialise this issue. Everybody knows what happened, the appropriate measures were taken.

“Obviously we can only talk about football, about other issues, I think, that the people and the relevant systems did what they had to do, and everybody knows how it ended — without a condemnatory sentence. "He's a footballer of the highest level, who comes to Getafe with enormous hope. We are going to help him to recover his best level." Greenwood could make his Getafe debut after the international break in two weeks when they take on Osasuna at home.