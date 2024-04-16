WATCH: Is this the worst penalty you will ever see?

“Pick a side, keep it simple and back yourself,” is one of the most useful pieces of advice footballers are given when it comes to taking penalties. However, none of that was on Osasuna striker Ante Budimir’s mind when they faced Valencia in a La Liga match on Monday night.

🫣❌ One of the WORST penalties you'll ever see...pic.twitter.com/5C4A3zcwOf — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) April 16, 2024 Trailing 1-0, Osasuna were given the opportunity to rescue a point late into stoppage time when they were awarded a controversial penalty. Trying to be fancy with a Panenka kick, the Croatian striker seemingly tripped before striking the ball, and his effort failed to make it all the way to goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Georgian international had time to get up and easily collect the ball despite having already dived. “He's missed it, and he hasn't just missed it, it's the worst penalty you've seen so far this season and maybe ever,' a commentator said after the comical spot kick.

Even fans got in on the action, with some taking to X, saying: “Oh no. What’s he even trying?” "He deserved that for diving for the penalty,“ wrote another, referencing the fact that the penalty to tie the encounter had been awarded controversially.

“Looked down at the pitch like it was somehow to blame,” another fan wrote. Valencia walked away with all three points after Andre Almeida’s 18th minute goal helped them secure a 1-0 win. Despite Monday’s farcical miss, the 32-year-old Budimir has had an impressive season, which has seen score 16 goals for his club in all competitions.