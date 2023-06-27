Centurion - Cristiano Ronaldo has spared no expense as he spent a whopping amount of money to buy his girlfriend, now fiancé, Georgina Rodriguez an engagement ring.

The 38-year-old Portuguese legend is currently enjoying a vacation, after joining Al Nassr earlier this year on a two-and-a-half-year deal in the oil rich Saudi Arabia kingdom. Ronaldo joined the club in January for an incredible R7.9b or $428m. You could argue then, that the five-time Ballon d’Or-winner did spare some expense as the ring would hardly make a dent in his bank balance.

The couple have been seen vacationing over the last few days on the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus player’s yacht, as both have shared images on their social media to their millions of followers. Rodriguez, like her husband to be, loves the limelight and has not been shy to show off her lavish lifestyle with the footballer. And now Rodriguez has a chunky bit of jewellery to share with her 50m Instagram followers.

The ring according to reports, is said to be worth a whopping R14.4m.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, mostly shows off his chiselled physique as he frequently shares images of himself on Facebook without much clothing. The past week has also been no exception, as he catches some rays on his yacht.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been living together for some time - and in Saudi Arabia it is prohibited for an unmarried couple to live together. Fortunately, due to Ronaldo’s fame and popularity - authorities were said to be turning a blind eye to his ‘transgression’. Many more footballers are flocking to cash flush Saudi Arabia to play the beautiful game. So it was maybe time for Ronaldo to toe line!