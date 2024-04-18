Mkhambathi FC warns fans not to bring weapons into the stadium ahead of Msinga United Clash

By Mthobisi Nozulela
Mkhambathi FC has warned fans that the South African Police Services (SAPS) and other security services will be present to prevent people from bringing weapons into the stadium ahead of their crucial clash against Msinga United on Sunday.
The warning comes after violence, including fans firing guns, erupted at the Harry Gwala Stadium last year when Msinga United missed out on promotion to the Motsepe Championship Foundation.
This time, Mkhambathi FC are currently at the top of the KZN ABC Motsepe League with 42 points, while Msinga United are second with 40 points.
A draw for Mkhambathi will see them emerge as champions while Msinga need nothing short of victory.
In a statement released to the media on Wednesday, Mkhambathi FC said dangerous objects would not be allowed into the stadium.
“Aneme Security services, the SAPS, stadium security and their duly authorized officials reserve the right to prevent any person from bringing in any item into the stadium that which is reasonably considered a danger.
“Any type of weapon including without limitation, firearms, ammunition, traditional weapons and knives,” the statement read
It is worth noting that last season violence erupted at Harry Gwala after their next opponents Msinga United missed out on promotion to the Motsepe Championship Foundation after they went down 1-0 to Orbit College in the ABC Motsepe playoffs.
Pandemonium at Harry Gwala stadium…Msinga United supporters causing havoc. They’re shooting back at the security, putting at risk everyone at the stadium….including fans, @SABC_Sport production and and Orbit College. @SAFA_net @MotsepeFoundtn pic.twitter.com/HuyFrj3zOi— Velile Mnyandu 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) June 9, 2023
However, Mkhambathi FC team Manager Ntuthuko Mlaba dismissed fears of potential violence and said there would be a strong presence of security personnel and was confident that Msinga FC had learnt from their past mistakes.
“Security will be tightened and I am sure they have learnt from their mistakes so, I don’t think that (violence) will happen again,” said Mlaba
