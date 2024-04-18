Mkhambathi FC warns fans not to bring weapons into the stadium ahead of Msinga United Clash

By Mthobisi Nozulela Mkhambathi FC has warned fans that the South African Police Services (SAPS) and other security services will be present to prevent people from bringing weapons into the stadium ahead of their crucial clash against Msinga United on Sunday.

The warning comes after violence, including fans firing guns, erupted at the Harry Gwala Stadium last year when Msinga United missed out on promotion to the Motsepe Championship Foundation. This time, Mkhambathi FC are currently at the top of the KZN ABC Motsepe League with 42 points, while Msinga United are second with 40 points. A draw for Mkhambathi will see them emerge as champions while Msinga need nothing short of victory.

In a statement released to the media on Wednesday, Mkhambathi FC said dangerous objects would not be allowed into the stadium. “Aneme Security services, the SAPS, stadium security and their duly authorized officials reserve the right to prevent any person from bringing in any item into the stadium that which is reasonably considered a danger. “Any type of weapon including without limitation, firearms, ammunition, traditional weapons and knives,” the statement read