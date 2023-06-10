SAFA condemn the riotous behaviour of fans at the Harry Gwala Stadium

Cape Town — The South African Football Association (SAFA) has strongly condemned the riotous behaviour of fans after the final whistle in the ABC Motsepe Championship semi-final at Harry Gwala Stadium, Pietermaritzburg, on Friday. The North West Province side Orbit College ran out 1-0 winners against the KZN hosts Msinga United and after Premier Soccer League (PSL) 'Referee of the Season' Masixole Bambiso blew the final whistle, fans invaded the field.

News reports on the ensuing pandemonium say the fans were incensed by Bambiso's officiating and tried to invade the field. It appears some fans also fired shots into the air. On Saturday morning, SAFA issued a statement and condemned the crowd's behaviour. The statement read: 'The South African Football Association (SAFA) strongly condemns the violent acts of hooliganism and thuggery that took place during the ABC Motsepe National Playoffs semi-finals on Friday (9 June 2023) afternoon in Pietermaritzburg.

The chaotic scenes took place at the end of a semi-final match between Umsinga United and Orbit College at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday. We have asked security and the referee for a full report, and we will prioritise the investigation into this incident. We will vigorously pursue this matter and any individual or club that is found to be guilty will be banned for these senseless acts. Such hooliganism has no place in football.' It is reported that officials and players had to run for safety after security personnel at the stadium also retaliated. The police were summoned to intervene and restore order in the stadium.