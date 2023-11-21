Independent Online
Tuesday, November 21, 2023

One last time? Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in Saudi event

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo react during an el Claciso game

FILE - FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo react during an el Claciso game. Photo: Alejandro Garcia/EPA-EFE

Published 1h ago

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr next February in the Riyadh Season Cup for what could be the final showdown of the global football icons.

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, who joined Inter Miami in July and sparked a championship run in the Leagues Cup against US and Mexican clubs, is expected to meet Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Messi, 36, led Argentina to last year's World Cup crown and has long been a rival of Portugal captain Ronaldo, 38.

Inter Miami was named the guest international side and will join Saudi Pro League sides Al-Hilal and Al Nassr in next February's Riyadh Season Cup, but no exact dates for matches at Kingdom Arena in the round-robin competition were announced.

Miami also features Messi's former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets who combined for five La Liga crowns.

Ronaldo, a five-time Champions League winner, is joined by former Liverpool standout Sadio Mane and former Inter Milan captain Marcelo Brozovic on Al Nassr.

Al-Hilal features Brazil all-time leading scorer Neymar, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Last January, Ronaldo made his first appearance in Saudi Arabia following his move to Al Nassr with a Riyadh All-Star XI that lost 5-4 to a Paris Saint-Germain side featuring Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos.

AFP

