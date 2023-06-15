Pitso Mosimane breaks his silence after leaving Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli

Durban — Legendary South African coach Pitso Mosimane has broken his silence and confirmed his exit from Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli SC. Mosimane took charge of the side last September after they had suffered relegation to the second tier of Saudi Arabian football for the first time in their history.

'Jingles' and his team of experts were successful in restoring the club to its former status as they won the Yelo League Title and gained promotion back into the Saudi Pro League. However, Mosimane has now released a statement confirming his resignation from the club. "‪As we end our relationship with Al Ahli SC Saudi and look forward to new opportunities, I would like to express my utmost satisfaction for having achieved the difficult task of promoting the team back to the Saudi Pro League.

“‪We would have never achieved this feat without the players who continuously played their hearts out, the Technical Team and staff that supported me and the players throughout and finally the Al Ahly supporters,” the statement read in part. Murmurs of Mosimane’s exit have been around for an extended period of time after the club’s owner Walid Moaz openly stated publicly stated that the club’s ambition may be bigger than the South African with names like Massimiliano Allegri and Jose Mourinho mentioned. Mosimane departs Al Ahli having won 18, drawn seven and lost three of his 28 games in charge.