Pitso Mosimane conquers Saudi Arabia with league title in debut season with Al Ahli

Johannesburg - South African coach Pitso Mosimane is once again at the forefront of history after winning the league title in his first season with Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli Saudi. Al Ahli on Tuesday night edged Al-Qadisiyah thanks to a penalty from Ryad Boudebouz, moving them to 71 points, a total that can not be matched by second placed Al Hazem on 67 points with one game remaining.

‘Jingles’ had already ensured promotion to the Saudi Arabian top-flight two weeks ago and has now clinched the Yelo league trophy, his sixth career league title. The former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns head coach was roped in by the Saudi Arabian club in September last year with a clear mandate to awaken the sleeping giant and restore their status amongst the biggest clubs in the country.

A promise Mosimane has since delivered on after guiding the ‘Al Malaki (The royal)’ to the title, grabbing his first league crown outside South Africa in the process. Pitso’s record with Al Ahli this season sits at 18 victories, six draws, and three losses, ensuring the club bounces back into the top flight immediately after their relegation last season.

Whilst celebrations ring out at the club, the 58-year-old’s future remains up in the air as rumours of his departure from the club gain momentum. It is widely reported that the club’s hierarchy has been actively seeking alternatives for the upcoming season with Juventus’ Massimiliano Allegri said to have already been contacted.