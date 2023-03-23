Pitso Mosimane implores South African players and coaches to know their real worth

Durban - Pitso Mosimane has revealed that South African players taking an interest in both domestic and international games will be key in progressing the nation’s current state of football. “Jingles” alongside former Bafana Bafana players Daine Klate, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Teko Modise and Stanton Fredericks was unveiled as one of the new ambassadors of the Nedbank Cup at an event held on Thursday.

The 58-year-old coach who has won the Caf Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly is in charge of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli and is en route to guiding the club back into the top division. Mosimane expressed that interest by players in global football would not only cultivate South Africa's ventures, but also ensure that both players and coaches are rewarded for their standards.

"When it comes to our football in the country, there's a lot that needs to change and also players must get the education of what's happening outside and what's happening here at home," Mosimane said. "Some of the things that I know and see, I can't say a lot because it's a little controversial to a lot of people, it could come across as me saying you're telling players to leave and not play for us (in the domestic spectrum).