Johannesburg - Benni McCarthy has received praise on social media for the work he’s done with Manchester United's striker Marcus Rashford. On Sunday afternoon, Rashford scored his fourth headed goal of the season in their 2-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road.

That was the 25-year-old’s 21st goal of the current campaign, and his 11th in the English Premier League. United’s faithful continued to be impressed by Rashford’s fantastic return in front of goal as this was his fourth header this season, having scored more goals with his head than any of the previous campaigns. So much so that they took to social media earlier this week to credit McCarthy for his contribution to Rashford’s aerial prowess since the start of the season.

ALSO READ: Still bluffing? Billionaire Twitter CEO Elon Musk has until Friday to make Manchester United bid Verified Twitter account @UtdFaithfuls wrote: “Marcus Rashford this season has scored more headed goals in the Premier League (3), than any other season in his Manchester United career. Remember that clip of Benni McCarthy giving Rashford one-on-one heading drills? It's paying off. The Benni McCarthy effect.” Marcus Rashford this season has scored more headed goals in the Premier League (3), than any other season in his Manchester United career.



Remember that clip of Benni McCarthy giving Rashford one-on-one heading drills? It's paying off.



The Benni McCarthy effect.❤️ pic.twitter.com/vUaRGhCedz — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) February 12, 2023 The signing of McCarthy as a finishing coach in July by United’s head coach Erik ten Hang had divided the football fraternity.

McCarthy had different fortunes in his coaching career in South African football, leading to both his sacking at Cape Town City and AmaZulu. ALSO READ: Five bizarre things that could happen if Elon Musk actually bought Manchester United Nonetheless, having been a prolific striker during his heydays, including a fantastic career with Blackburn Rovers in England, ten Hang believed that McCarthy, who’s a Uefa Pro Coaching License holder, was fit for the position.

"There was still one place in our coaching staff that I wanted to fill," Ten Hag told United’s website. "He has experience as a manager. He was a coach in the professional level and he was a former striker, a really successful striker as well. "He will focus on positioning and attacking. I’m not saying only the strikers, but also the integration from the full-backs and midfielders. Our way of play has to be dynamic." Albeit being part and parcel of the backroom staff, McCarthy has been regarded as one of the United’s best signings so far this season.

@UnitedThoughts5 wrote: “Signing of the season: Benni McCarthy”. The football news website SPORTbible tweeted: “Benni McCarthy will go down as one of Man Utd's best signings of the season, he's worked miracles.” Benni McCarthy appreciation post ❤️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/pYlV92Y2sc — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 13, 2023 The Red Devils also joined the masses by heaping praise on McCarthy’s impact since his arrival at the club, tweeting a “Benni McCarthy appreciation post” this week.