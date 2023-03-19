Brighton too good for Grimsby, Sheffield Utd into FA Cup semis

London — Brighton dashed League Two Grimsby's dreams of a trip to Wembley with a 5-0 thrashing to book a place in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday, as Sheffield United edged out Blackburn 3-2 to set up a last four meeting with Manchester City. Fourth-tier Grimsby had made history on their way to the quarter-finals by beating five sides from higher divisions.

The visitors were cheered on by thousands of fans brandishing inflatable haddocks, a nod to Grimsby's history as one of the world's biggest fishing ports. But Paul Hirst's men were caught out by the class of in-form Brighton, who are eyeing the club's first ever major trophy. The floodgates threatened to open when Deniz Undav scored for the Seagulls after just six minutes.

Grimsby held out to limit the damage before half-time, but ran out of steam in the second half. Evan Ferguson scored twice and had another strike ruled out by VAR check for offside. Brighton's free-scoring wingers Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma then rubbed salt into Grimsby wounds by scoring in the final 10 minutes.

The Seagulls will face either Manchester United or Fulham, who meet later on Sunday, in the semi-finals on April 23. Sheffield United twice had to come from behind before Tommy Doyle's stunning stoppage winner saw off Blackburn. The Blades lead Blackburn by nine points in the battle to secure an automatic promotion place to the Premier League next season.

But it was Rovers who won the previous meeting between the sides two weeks ago and the visitors twice led at Bramall Lane. Ben Brereton Diaz slotted home from the penalty spot after Sam Gallagher's shot hit the outstretched arm of Jack Robinson. The lead was short-lived as Gallagher deflected Max Lowe's long range effort into his own goal on 27 minutes.

Sam Szmodics restored Blackburn's lead with a cool finish on the hour. Sheffield United would have been dumped out by non-league Wrexham but for some late drama in the fourth round. And they produced more heroics at the death to book a trip to Wembley.

Oli McBurnie fired in from a narrow angle nine minutes from time. Doyle then took centre stage with a blistering strike in the 91st minute. The Manchester City loanee controlled Sander Berge's pass before unleashing a thunderbolt into the top corner.