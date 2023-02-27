Carabao Cup triumph for Manchester United’s Benni McCarthy on anniversary of infamous Alex Ferguson snub

Cape Town - Cape Town-born Benni McCarthy became the first South African coach linked to a club that has won the Carabao Cup, which historically, was known as the League Cup.
Manchester United ended their longest trophy drought in 40 years by winning the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United at Wembley on Sunday.
Two quickfire goals in six first-half minutes by star midfielder Casemiro and the unstoppable Marcus Rashford accounted for the 2-0 win.
It was United's first trophy in six years, and the sixth time the Old Trafford club won the Carabao Cup, although five championships were during the League Cup era.
The Carabao Cup conquest comes at a time when McCarthy has been showered with praise by fans and players alike for his work as the club's attacking-based coach.
McCarthy's efforts have been particularly beneficial to Rashford, who has recovered his scoring touch this season.
On Sunday, Rashford was very much at the heart of United's attacks along with Casemiro. Rashford eventually forced a goal when his shot deflected off centre-back Sven Botman and over goalkeeper Loris Karius. Some reports have credited it as an own goal.
Rashford was disappointing last season when he only scored five goals in all competitions. This season he is fourth on the Premiership's goalscorers list with 14 goals.
Sunday also marked the 19th anniversary of a 2004 Champions League match in which McCarthy scored two goals to help Porto to a famous win 2-1 against United at the Estádio do Dragão in Portugal.
The result dumped United out of the Champions League in 2004. Their gaffer Sir Alex Ferguson was so enraged afterwards that he refused to shake hands with his Porto counterpart Jose Mourinho.
In fact, all the goals in the match were scored by SA-born players after Quinton Fortune scored United's only goal.
