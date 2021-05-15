Cristiano Ronaldo has no plans of returning to Sporting, says agent Jorge Mendes

CAPE TOWN – With Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from Juventus looking more likely by the day, his agent has made it clear he won’t be going to Sporting Lisbon.

Manchester United and Sporting have been mentioned among the clubs the clubs where the five-time Ballon d’Or winner could end up.

After reports that his mother was trying to convince him to return to his native Portugal, Mendes has come out and said the player has no intention of playing in his home country.

"Cristiano is very proud of Sporting winning the championship, as he has demonstrated publicly," Mendes told Portuguese newspaper Record.

"But at the moment, his career plans do not go through Portugal."

Two weeks ago, it was reported that Manchester United Ronaldo have reportedly held talks that could see the Portuguese superstar return to Old Trafford for at least two years.

IOL Sport