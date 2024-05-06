David Moyes to leave West Ham at end of season

West Ham United on Monday confirmed that coach David Moyes will leave the club at the end of the 2023/24 season, when his contract expires. West Ham crashed to a 5-0 defeat to fellow London rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The Hammers are currently ninth on the Premier League table.

Moyes will depart after four-and-a-half years in charge at London Stadium, during which time he secured two top-seven Premier League finishes, runs to the Uefa Europa League semi and quarter-finals, and victory in last season’s Uefa Europa Conference League, with a 2-1 win over ACF Fiorentina in Prague securing West Ham’s first major trophy since lifting the FA Cup in 1980, and their first European success since 1965. Joint-Chairman David Sullivan said: “On behalf of everyone at West Ham United, I would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to David for the contribution he has made to the Football Club during his time as manager.

‘Great progress’ “David has been responsible for a period of great progress and success in our history, and we are extremely grateful for all of his hard work, commitment and dedication to the role. “David has been an absolute professional to work with and he will leave with our greatest respect and good wishes – he deserves to be held in the highest esteem for the service he has given to West Ham United, and we wish him every success in the future.

“By making this announcement now, it allows David to get the send-off he deserves from the West Ham supporters and for us all to show our appreciation to him at our final home fixture of the season against Luton Town on Saturday.” Moyes said: “I have enjoyed four and a half brilliant years at West Ham, and the club is in a stronger position than when I returned back in 2019. “When I joined West Ham for a second time, the Club was one place above the relegation zone, and it has been a terrific journey to have achieved three consecutive seasons in Europe.

“After leading the club to safety, we guided the team to finishes of sixth and seventh in the Premier League, and I was delighted when we won the Europa Conference League title last June – the Club’s first major trophy in 43 years. “I would like to thank all the players for their support, and all the success they have achieved, over the last four-and-a-half years. “I have really enjoyed working with everyone at West Ham, and I would like to thank the Board for giving me the opportunity to manage this great club.

“I wish my eventual successor, the Directors, the players, the staff, the fans, and everybody at West Ham, all the very best for the future.” West Ham said: “The recruitment process for David’s successor has begun. The club will be making no further comment until a new appointment is confirmed.”