Fernandinho backs treble-chasing Manchester City to recover from FA Cup loss

Manchester City skipper Fernandinho said Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea was difficult to take but he backed the team to overcome the disappointment and focus on their upcoming challenges. Eight-times FA Cup winners Chelsea advanced to another final thanks to a second-half goal by Hakim Ziyech. The result ended City's dream of an unprecedented quadruple of titles, but Fernandinho said they were beaten by the better side. "It's a big disappointment to lose an FA Cup semi-final - it's hard to take. It was an important match for us but they were a bit better than us... congratulations to them," Fernandinho told reporters. ALSO READ: Norwich City return to the Premier League again, Sheffield United get the drop City, who are 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League, take on Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup final later this month and are in the Champions League semi-finals where they face Paris St Germain.

PEP 💬 They played a good first fifteen, twenty minutes and we struggled a little bit. Last ten minutes of the first half we were better - we didn't create much but we were there. Final minutes with Phil and Gundo we created more. Congrats to Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/1bBTzlu3wh — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 17, 2021

Midfielder Fernandinho said his side had to turn their attention to Wednesday's league game at Aston Villa. City need 11 points from their six remaining games to secure a third league title in four years.

"For the team, which wants to fight for every trophy, we have to refocus as soon as possible and tomorrow we'll focus on the game at Villa, then the League Cup final," Fernandinho said.

"Every game we have to be ready to give our best."

City's defeat was overshadowed by a an ankle injury to playmaker Kevin de Bruyne in the second half.

"He has pain now. Tomorrow he has a test with doctors. Apparently it doesn't look good but we'll see tomorrow," City manager Pep Guardiola said.

Reuters