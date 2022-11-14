From rape accusations to tax evasion … here are 5 Cristiano Ronaldo controversies

Centurion - He may be widely regarded as the one of the greatest footballers of all time, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s career has not been without controversy. The 37-year-old Portugal striker looks set to leave Manchester United this week, as he said he felt betrayed by the club.

Story continues below Advertisement

Here are five controversies involving Ronaldo: 5. Rape accusations In 2005, Ronaldo and another man were investigated by British police for a rape allegation by two women. Days later, the allegations were withdrawn, with Scotland Yard saying it could not proceed due to a lack of evidence.

In 2017 it was reported that Ronaldo was being investigated for rape, this time by the Los Angeles Police Department. The alleged rape was said to have taken place in 2009. The matter was settled out of court with Ronaldo reportedly paying the woman involved $375 000 in a non-disclosure settlement. The woman, however, filed a civil lawsuit in 2018, but again nothing would come of it as Ronaldo’s lawyers allegedly ensured the matter would not progress to court. 4. Tax evasion

Story continues below Advertisement

Also in 2017, Ronaldo was charged with tax evasion between 2011 and 2014. In June 2018, Ronaldo was given a suspended two-year jail sentence and fined over €18million. 3. Diving Ronaldo throughout his career has been accused of diving to win fouls and penalties for his team, whether it be United, Real Madrid, Juventus or his national team Portugal. Though he is of course just one of many divers in football, again his diving is right up there on the same level as his ability to strike a football powerfully.

Story continues below Advertisement

2. Arrogance Ronaldo famously said in a 2015 interview with BBC: “It’s not easy to be in my shoes. I’m unbelievable inside the pitch, this is why people have so much interest in me. In my mind, I’m always the best. I don’t care what people say. In my mind, not just this year - I’m always the best.”

His arrogance is often displayed in his play, especially when he is not getting enough ball, to his goal celebrations where he simply stands still with his hands on his hips, apparently for the adoration of his fans. 1. Second stint at United

Ronaldo rejoined United in August 2021 on a two-year deal, having previously played for the Red Devils from 2003 to 2009. Now aged 37, Ronaldo’s second stint at United has been anything but happy, as he has quickly fell out of favour with new coach Erik ten Hag, who joined the club in May. Ronaldo hinted in an interview with Piers Morgan that his time with the club was already over. "Yes, not only the coach (Ten Hag), but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed," he said. "Yes I feel betrayed, and I felt some people don't want me here, not just this year, but last year too.”

This came a month after Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur as he walked down the tunnel instead, with a couple minutes still remaining in the Premier League match. On Ten Hag, Ronaldo said: "I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t respect me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.” @Golfhackno1