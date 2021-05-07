Glazers to use Harry Kane in bid to win over angry Manchester United supporters

CAPE TOWN – The Glazer family will reportedly sanction an offer for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in a bid to win over angry Manchester United fans.

United’s supporters have never liked the Glazers, stemming from when they bought the club back in 2005, and their role in the failed European Super League proposal has angered them even more.

Last weekend, upset supporters stormed Old Trafford ahead of the crucial clash against fierce rivals Liverpool, which was later called off due to the Covid-19 bio bubble breach.

Despite signing Edinson Cavani on a contract that will keep him at Old Trafford for another year, speculation has been rife that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will tempt to lure England captain Kane to the club.

According to The Sun, Solskjaer has requested a world class striker from the club’s bosses, who will sanction a £90million for Kane.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s stance is that if he does have to sell, it will not be to a Premier League club. But with Spurs needing to finance a summer squad rebuild, sticking to that stance may not be easy.

And United may test Levy’s resolve with a £90m bid if the 27-year-old Kane tells the club he wants to leave.

